'The Bachelor' Nick Viall Shares Some Of His Best Breakup Advice

If anyone’s fit to give breakup advice, it’s current “Bachelor” star (and sometimes villain!) Nick Viall. After all, this guy was runner-up twice on “The Bachelorette,” first on Andi Dorfman’s season and then on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s. In the the E! News video above, Viall breaks down some of the worst ways to end a relationship, including the classic “It’s not you, it’s me.” “It’s important to remember that when someone says, ‘It’s not you, it’s me,’ that it is definitely you and they absolutely do not think it’s them,” he says. Ouch. Watch the video above for more. Related Stories Nick Viall is The Worst and Chris Harrison Knows It. What Chris Harrison Is Really Doing During Those 'Bachelor' Dates If Disney Princesses Were On 'The Bachelor' Here's The Surprising New Star Of 'The Bachelor'