1972 Ford Bronco Sport

Item specifics
|Used
|“This vehicle is in excellent condition. Starts right up, and runs like a dream. Transmission shifts smoothly. Body lines are extremely straight. The Bronco underwent a sympathetic restoration and is a true driver. I encourage all interested parties to come and see the vehicle in person or have a third party inspection.”
|Year:
|1972
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|U15GLN40759
|Mileage:
|37
|Make:
|Ford
|Number of Cylinders:
|8
|Model:
|Bronco
|Transmission:
|Manual
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Trim:
|Sport
|Warranty:
|Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
|Engine:
|302ci V8
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Drive Type:
|4WD
|Options:
|4-Wheel Drive, Convertible, Leather Seats, Bluetooth
|Power Options:
|Air Conditioning
|Sub Model:
|| Sport, 3-Speed, New 302, A/C, Bluetooth!
|Fuel Type:
|Gasoline
|Exterior Color:
|Blue
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Interior Color:
|Black
|
