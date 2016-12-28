1972 Ford Bronco Sport

December 28, 2016 admin eBay Motors 0

Item specifics

Condition: Seller Notes:
Used
This vehicle is in excellent condition. Starts right up, and runs like a dream. Transmission shifts smoothly. Body lines are extremely straight. The Bronco underwent a sympathetic restoration and is a true driver. I encourage all interested parties to come and see the vehicle in person or have a third party inspection.
Year: 1972 VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): U15GLN40759
Mileage: 37 Make: Ford
Number of Cylinders: 8 Model: Bronco
Transmission: Manual Body Type: SUV
Trim: Sport Warranty: Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
Engine: 302ci V8 Vehicle Title: Clear
Drive Type: 4WD Options: 4-Wheel Drive, Convertible, Leather Seats, Bluetooth
Power Options: Air Conditioning Sub Model: | Sport, 3-Speed, New 302, A/C, Bluetooth!
Fuel Type: Gasoline Exterior Color: Blue
For Sale By: Dealer Interior Color: Black

Eldred Tailored e-tailored (112 ) 100% Sign up for newsletter Visit Store:   Eldred Tailored Items On Sale

Categories Other xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*



Copyright © 2016 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes