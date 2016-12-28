1980 Toyota Land Cruiser HZJ73

December 28, 2016

Item specifics

Condition: Seller Notes:
Used
Very nice clean Land Cruiser with no damage, glossy paint, clean original interior with only small areas of wear and tear. Very presentable for a 26yr vehicle, glass is clean with chips or cracks, COLD AC, hot heat, all lights work, shifts smooth, runs excellent, very few flaws….
Year: 1980 VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): HZJ730001071
Mileage: 154,000 Number of Cylinders: 6
Make: Toyota Transmission: Automatic
Model: Land Cruiser Body Type: SUV
Trim: HZJ73 Warranty: Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
Engine: 1HZ 4.2 Vehicle Title: Clear
Drive Type: 4WD Options: 4-Wheel Drive, CD Player
Power Options: Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows Sub Model: HZJ73 4.2 Diesel
Fuel Type: Diesel Exterior Color: Gray
For Sale By: Dealer Interior Color: Gray
Disability Equipped: No
