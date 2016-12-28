1980 Toyota Land Cruiser HZJ73

Item specifics
|Used
|“Very nice clean Land Cruiser with no damage, glossy paint, clean original interior with only small areas of wear and tear. Very presentable for a 26yr vehicle, glass is clean with chips or cracks, COLD AC, hot heat, all lights work, shifts smooth, runs excellent, very few flaws….”
|Year:
|1980
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|HZJ730001071
|Mileage:
|154,000
|Number of Cylinders:
|6
|Make:
|Toyota
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Model:
|Land Cruiser
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Trim:
|HZJ73
|Warranty:
|Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
|Engine:
|1HZ 4.2
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Drive Type:
|4WD
|Options:
|4-Wheel Drive, CD Player
|Power Options:
|Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows
|Sub Model:
|HZJ73 4.2 Diesel
|Fuel Type:
|Diesel
|Exterior Color:
|Gray
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Interior Color:
|Gray
|Disability Equipped:
|No
