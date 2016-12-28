1992 Land Rover Range Rover Hunter

December 28, 2016 admin eBay Motors 0

Item specifics

Condition: Seller Notes:
Used
Please see pictures and description
Year: 1992 VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): SALHV1242NA610227
Mileage: 182,022 Transmission: Automatic
Make: Land Rover Body Type: SUV
Model: Range Rover Warranty: Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
Trim: Hunter Vehicle Title: Clear
Engine: 8 Cyl, 3.9L Options: 4-Wheel Drive, Sunroof
Drive Type: AWD Power Options: Air Conditioning, Power Windows
Fuel Type: Gasoline Exterior Color: Red
For Sale By: Dealer Interior Color: Tan
Disability Equipped: No Number of Cylinders: 8
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*