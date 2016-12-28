1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee ;Laredo

Condition: Used Year: 1996
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 1J4EZ78YXTC119007 Mileage: 124,861
Transmission: Automatic Make: Jeep
Body Type: SUV Model: Grand Cherokee
Warranty: Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty Trim: ;Laredo
Vehicle Title: Clear Engine: 5.2L V8 OHV 16V
Options: 4-Wheel Drive, Cassette Player, CD Player, Leather Seats, Sunroof Drive Type: 4WD
Safety Features: Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag Power Options: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Seats
Exterior Color: Forest Green Pearl Fuel Type: Gasoline
Interior Color: Light Tan For Sale By: Dealer
Number of Cylinders: 8 Disability Equipped: No
