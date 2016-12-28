1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee ;Laredo

Item specifics
|Condition:
|Used
|Year:
|1996
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|1J4EZ78YXTC119007
|Mileage:
|124,861
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Make:
|Jeep
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Model:
|Grand Cherokee
|Warranty:
|Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
|Trim:
|;Laredo
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Engine:
|5.2L V8 OHV 16V
|Options:
|4-Wheel Drive, Cassette Player, CD Player, Leather Seats, Sunroof
|Drive Type:
|4WD
|Safety Features:
|Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag
|Power Options:
|Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Seats
|Exterior Color:
|Forest Green Pearl
|Fuel Type:
|Gasoline
|Interior Color:
|Light Tan
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Number of Cylinders:
|8
|Disability Equipped:
|No
