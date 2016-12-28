1999 Land Rover Range Rover SE

| Year:
| 1999
| VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
| SALPA1248XA405960
| Mileage:
| 97,483
| Transmission:
| Automatic
| Make:
| Land Rover
| Body Type:
| SUV
| Model:
| Range Rover
| Warranty:
| Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
| Trim:
| SE
| Vehicle Title:
| Clear
| Engine:
| 8 Cyl, 4.0L
| Options:
| 4-Wheel Drive, Cassette Player, CD Player, Leather Seats, Sunroof
| Drive Type:
| AWD
| Safety Features:
| Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag
| Power Options:
| Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Seats
| Sub Model:
| SE
| Fuel Type:
| Gasoline
| Exterior Color:
| Green
| For Sale By:
| Dealer
| Interior Color:
| Brown
| Disability Equipped:
| No
| Number of Cylinders:
| 8
