1999 Land Rover Range Rover SE

Item specifics

Condition: Seller Notes:
Used
See pictures and description
Year: 1999 VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): SALPA1248XA405960
Mileage: 97,483 Transmission: Automatic
Make: Land Rover Body Type: SUV
Model: Range Rover Warranty: Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
Trim: SE Vehicle Title: Clear
Engine: 8 Cyl, 4.0L Options: 4-Wheel Drive, Cassette Player, CD Player, Leather Seats, Sunroof
Drive Type: AWD Safety Features: Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag
Power Options: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Seats Sub Model: SE
Fuel Type: Gasoline Exterior Color: Green
For Sale By: Dealer Interior Color: Brown
Disability Equipped: No Number of Cylinders: 8
