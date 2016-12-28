1999 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML430

December 28, 2016

Item specifics

Condition: Used Year: 1999
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 4JGAB72E4XA095288 Mileage: 86,598
Number of Cylinders: 8 Make: Mercedes-Benz
Transmission: Automatic Model: M-Class
Body Type: SUV Trim: ML430
Vehicle Title: Clear Engine: 4.3L 8 Cylinder
Fuel Type: Gasoline Drive Type: AWD
For Sale By: Dealer Manufacturer Interior Color: Gray
Exterior Color: Silver Manufacturer Exterior Color: Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Color: Gray Number of Doors: 4 Doors

