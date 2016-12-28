1999 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML430

Item specifics
|Condition:
|Used
|Year:
|1999
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|4JGAB72E4XA095288
|Mileage:
|86,598
|Number of Cylinders:
|8
|Make:
|Mercedes-Benz
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Model:
|M-Class
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Trim:
|ML430
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Engine:
|4.3L 8 Cylinder
|Fuel Type:
|Gasoline
|Drive Type:
|AWD
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Manufacturer Interior Color:
|Gray
|Exterior Color:
|Silver
|Manufacturer Exterior Color:
|Brilliant Silver Metallic
|Interior Color:
|Gray
|Number of Doors:
|4 Doors
