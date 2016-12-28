2000 Chevrolet Suburban LS Sport Utility 4-Door

| Year:
| 2000
| VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
| 3GNGK26U3YG173637
| Mileage:
| 181,410
| Number of Cylinders:
| 8
| Make:
| Chevrolet
| Transmission:
| Automatic
| Model:
| Suburban
| Body Type:
| SUV
| Trim:
| LS Sport Utility 4-Door
| Vehicle Title:
| Clear
| Engine:
| 6.0L 5967CC 364Cu. In. V8 GAS OHV Naturally Aspirated
| Options:
| 4-Wheel Drive, CD Player
| Drive Type:
| 4WD
| Safety Features:
| Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag
| Power Options:
| Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Seats
| Sub Model:
| LS
| Fuel Type:
| Gasoline
| Exterior Color:
| White
| For Sale By:
| Dealer
| Interior Color:
| Gray
