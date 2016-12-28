2000 Chevrolet Tahoe 4dr 4WD LT

Item specifics

Condition: Used Year: 2000
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 1GNEK13T6YJ121656 Mileage: 293,793
Warranty: Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty Make: Chevrolet
Vehicle Title: Clear Model: Tahoe
Options: Leather, Compact Disc Trim: 4dr 4WD LT
Safety Features: Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Side Airbag Power Options: Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Power Windows
Sub Model: 4dr 4WD LT Fuel Type: Gasoline
Exterior Color: Gray For Sale By: Dealer
Interior Color: Gray Doors: 4
Number of Cylinders: 8 Engine Description: 5.3L 8 CYLINDER
Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: 4-Wheel Drive
Body Type: SUV
