2000 Chevrolet Tahoe 4dr 4WD LT

Item specifics
|Condition:
|Used
|Year:
|2000
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|1GNEK13T6YJ121656
|Mileage:
|293,793
|Warranty:
|Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
|Make:
|Chevrolet
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Model:
|Tahoe
|Options:
|Leather, Compact Disc
|Trim:
|4dr 4WD LT
|Safety Features:
|Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Side Airbag
|Power Options:
|Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Power Windows
|Sub Model:
|4dr 4WD LT
|Fuel Type:
|Gasoline
|Exterior Color:
|Gray
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Interior Color:
|Gray
|Doors:
|4
|Number of Cylinders:
|8
|Engine Description:
|5.3L 8 CYLINDER
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Drivetrain:
|4-Wheel Drive
|Body Type:
|SUV
