2000 Jeep Cherokee SE

Up for Sale is Very Nice Jeep Cherokee SE 4×4 with original 68Kmiles! This Jeep was originally purchased and owned by Washington State of General Administration! It Was removed from service in October of 2016. Right after purchase the engine was rebuild by B and M Engine Service in Portland Oregon. This Jeep is in Very good condition with only Minor signs of wear and tear. It Runs perfect! A/C and Heater work Great! Tires have Plenty of tread left. 4×4 option works well! For Free CARFAX Report Please Go to Deltacarspdx.com and click on Jeep Cherokee. If you have any questions please contact me at 971-322-3948. Thanks for looking!
Year: 2000 VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 1J4FF28S5YL186147
Mileage: 68,000 Transmission: Automatic
Make: Jeep Body Type: SUV
Model: Cherokee Warranty: Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
Trim: SE Vehicle Title: Clear
Engine: 4.0L I6 FI Options: 4-Wheel Drive, Cassette Player
Drive Type: 4WD Safety Features: Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag
Power Options: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks Exterior Color: White
Fuel Type: Gasoline Interior Color: Gray
For Sale By: Dealer Number of Cylinders: 6
