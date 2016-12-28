2000 Jeep Cherokee SE

“ Up for Sale is Very Nice Jeep Cherokee SE 4×4 with original 68Kmiles! This Jeep was originally purchased and owned by Washington State of General Administration! It Was removed from service in October of 2016. Right after purchase the engine was rebuild by B and M Engine Service in Portland Oregon. This Jeep is in Very good condition with only Minor signs of wear and tear. It Runs perfect! A/C and Heater work Great! Tires have Plenty of tread left. 4×4 option works well! For Free CARFAX Report Please Go to Deltacarspdx.com and click on Jeep Cherokee. If you have any questions please contact me at 971-322-3948. Thanks for looking! ”