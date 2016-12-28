2001 Jeep Cherokee Classic Sport Utility 4-Door

“ This is a 2001 Jeep Cherokee classic sport 4×4 with clean CARFAX and only 110,232k. This truck is heavily modified from mechanically to body. Exterior is in great shape and so is the interior. She runs great for the type of build she is… not smooth if that's what you are looking for. Please look at all the pictures to get a full understanding of the vehicle, I have not done any of the modifications so I can not get into details. I have driven the truck for the last two week's and I LOVE IT!!!! She definitely STANDS OUT!! These trucks are getting harder and harder to find and are definitely increasing in value. The last real Jeep that Chrysler has made. There's a light bar which is not installed but will be included. ”