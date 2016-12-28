2002 Ford Excursion LIMITED 7.3

Item specifics

Condition: Seller Notes:
Used
ONE OF A KIND..LOW MILES..1-OWNER..1-DRIVER..NONE NICER..100% RUST FREE
Year: 2002 VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 1FMNU42F12EB16473
Mileage: 125,775 Number of Cylinders: 8
Make: Ford Transmission: Automatic
Model: Excursion Body Type: SUV
Trim: LIMITED 7.3 Warranty: Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
Engine: 7.3L POWERSTROKE TURBO DIESEL Vehicle Title: Clear
Drive Type: 4WD Options: 4-Wheel Drive, CD Player, Leather Seats
Safety Features: Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag Sub Model: LIMITED 7.3
Power Options: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Seats Exterior Color: Gray
Fuel Type: Diesel Interior Color: Tan
For Sale By: Dealer
