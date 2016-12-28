2002 Ford Excursion LIMITED 7.3

| Year:
| 2002
| VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
| 1FMNU42F12EB16473
| Mileage:
| 125,775
| Number of Cylinders:
| 8
| Make:
| Ford
| Transmission:
| Automatic
| Model:
| Excursion
| Body Type:
| SUV
| Trim:
| LIMITED 7.3
| Warranty:
| Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
| Engine:
| 7.3L POWERSTROKE TURBO DIESEL
| Vehicle Title:
| Clear
| Drive Type:
| 4WD
| Options:
| 4-Wheel Drive, CD Player, Leather Seats
| Safety Features:
| Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag
| Sub Model:
| LIMITED 7.3
| Power Options:
| Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Seats
| Exterior Color:
| Gray
| Fuel Type:
| Diesel
| Interior Color:
| Tan
| For Sale By:
| Dealer
