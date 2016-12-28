2003 Honda CR-V EX Sport Utility 4-Door

Item specifics
|Condition:
|Used
|Year:
|2003
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|SHSRD78873U142875
|Mileage:
|131,543
|Number of Cylinders:
|4
|Make:
|Honda
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Model:
|CR-V
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Trim:
|EX Sport Utility 4-Door
|Warranty:
|No
|Engine:
|2L NA I4 double overhead cam (DOHC) 16V
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Drive Type:
|4WD
|Fuel Type:
|Gasoline
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Sub Model:
|EX
|Doors:
|4
|Exterior Color:
|Burgundy
|Fuel:
|Gasoline
|Interior Color:
|Tan
|Drivetrain:
|AWD
Detailed item info
|
