2003 Hummer H2 Base Sport Utility 4-Door

Item specifics

Condition: Used Year: 2003
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 5GRGN23U63H124496 Mileage: 39,995
Transmission: Automatic Make: Hummer
Body Type: SUV Model: H2
Vehicle Title: Clear Engine: 6L 8 Cylinders
Fuel Type: Gasoline Drive Type: Four Wheel Drive
For Sale By: Dealer Manufacturer Interior Color: Wheat
Exterior Color: Other Color Manufacturer Exterior Color: Yellow
Interior Color: Other Color Number of Doors: 4 Doors
Number of Cylinders: 8 Trim: Base Sport Utility 4-Door

