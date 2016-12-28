2003 Hummer H2 With Many Upgrades

Item specifics

Condition: Used Year: 2003
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 5GRGN23U83H144765 Mileage: 105,553
Transmission: Automatic Make: Hummer
Body Type: SUV Model: H2
Vehicle Title: Clear Trim: With Many Upgrades
Fuel Type: Gasoline Engine: ENGINE, VORTEC 6000 V8 SFI
For Sale By: Dealer Transmission Description: TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY
Sub Model: With Many Upgrades Number of Doors: 4
Exterior Color: Silver Drivetrain: All Wheel Drive
Interior Color: Black Drive Type: 4WD
Number of Cylinders: 8

