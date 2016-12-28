2003 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Sport Utility 4-Door

Item specifics
|Condition:
|Used
|Year:
|2003
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|SALME11463A140586
|Mileage:
|98,590
|Warranty:
|Unspecified
|Make:
|Land Rover
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Model:
|Range Rover
|Options:
|Sunroof
|Safety Features:
|Passenger Airbag
|Sub Model:
|4dr Wgn HSE
|Power Options:
|Power Windows
|Exterior Color:
|Silver
|Fuel Type:
|Gasoline
|Interior Color:
|Tan
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Number of Cylinders:
|8
|Trim:
|HSE Sport Utility 4-Door
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Engine:
|4.4L 4398CC V8 GAS DOHC Naturally Aspirated
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Drive Type:
|4WD
