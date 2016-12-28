2005 Land Rover LR3 SE Sport Utility 4-Door

Item specifics

Condition: Used Year: 2005
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): SALAE25455A345709 Mileage: 89,957
Warranty: Unspecified Make: Land Rover
Vehicle Title: Clear Model: LR3
Options: Sunroof Safety Features: Anti-Lock Brakes
Sub Model: LIFTED 4X4 Power Options: Power Windows
Exterior Color: Green Fuel Type: Gasoline
Interior Color: Tan For Sale By: Dealer
Number of Cylinders: 8 Trim: SE Sport Utility 4-Door
Transmission: Automatic Engine: 4.4L 4394CC V8 GAS DOHC Naturally Aspirated
Body Type: SUV Drive Type: 4WD

Detailed item info

Product Highlights
