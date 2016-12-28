2006 BMW X3 3.0i Sport Utility 4-Door

Item specifics



Condition: Used Year: 2006 VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): WBXPA93456WG76891 Mileage: 93,546 Vehicle Title: Clear Make: BMW Fuel Type: Gas Model: X3 For Sale By: Dealer Engine: 6 Disability Equipped: No Doors: 4 Sub Model: 3.0i Premium Package All Wheel Drive SUV Drivetrain: All Wheel Drive Exterior Color: Blue Trim: 3.0i Sport Utility 4-Door Interior Color: Gray Drive Type: AWD Transmission: Automatic Number of Cylinders: 6 Body Type: SUV

Detailed item info



