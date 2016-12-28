2006 BMW X3 3.0i Sport Utility 4-Door

Item specifics
|Condition:
|Used
|Year:
|2006
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|WBXPA93456WG76891
|Mileage:
|93,546
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Make:
|BMW
|Fuel Type:
|Gas
|Model:
|X3
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Engine:
|6
|Disability Equipped:
|No
|Doors:
|4
|Sub Model:
|3.0i Premium Package All Wheel Drive SUV
|Drivetrain:
|All Wheel Drive
|Exterior Color:
|Blue
|Trim:
|3.0i Sport Utility 4-Door
|Interior Color:
|Gray
|Drive Type:
|AWD
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Number of Cylinders:
|6
|Body Type:
|SUV
Detailed item info
|
National Auto Warehouse Pre-Owned Visit my eBay store Sign up for newsletter
|Store Categories Store home AUDI | PORSCHEBMWCHRYSLERFORDGMCHONDA | ACURAMERCEDES BENZNISSANTOYOTA | LEXUSVOLKSWAGEN (VW)
|
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Be the first to comment
Copyright © 2016 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply