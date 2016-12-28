2006 Hummer H2 SUT

Item specifics

Condition: Used Year: 2006
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 5GRGN22U56H121742 Mileage: 67,495
Warranty: Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty Make: Hummer
Vehicle Title: Clear Model: H2
Options: Sunroof, Leather, Cassette, Compact Disc Trim: SUT
Safety Features: Driver Side Airbag, Passenger Side Airbag Power Options: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows
Sub Model: SUT Fuel Type: Gasoline
Exterior Color: White For Sale By: Dealer
Interior Color: Ebony Doors: 4
Number of Cylinders: 8 Engine Description: 6.0L 8 CYLINDER
Transmission: Manual Engine: 6.0L 5967CC 364Cu. In. V8 GAS OHV Naturally Aspirated
Body Type: SUV Drive Type: 4WD

