2006 Hummer H2 SUT

| Condition:
| Used
| Year:
| 2006
| VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
| 5GRGN22U56H121742
| Mileage:
| 67,495
| Warranty:
| Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
| Make:
| Hummer
| Vehicle Title:
| Clear
| Model:
| H2
| Options:
| Sunroof, Leather, Cassette, Compact Disc
| Trim:
| SUT
| Safety Features:
| Driver Side Airbag, Passenger Side Airbag
| Power Options:
| Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows
| Sub Model:
| SUT
| Fuel Type:
| Gasoline
| Exterior Color:
| White
| For Sale By:
| Dealer
| Interior Color:
| Ebony
| Doors:
| 4
| Number of Cylinders:
| 8
| Engine Description:
| 6.0L 8 CYLINDER
| Transmission:
| Manual
| Engine:
| 6.0L 5967CC 364Cu. In. V8 GAS OHV Naturally Aspirated
| Body Type:
| SUV
| Drive Type:
| 4WD
Leave a Reply