2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Sport Utility 4-Door

Item specifics

Condition: Used Year: 2006
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): SALSF25446A961470 Mileage: 137,056
Number of Cylinders: 8 Make: Land Rover
Transmission: Automatic Model: Range Rover Sport
Body Type: SUV Trim: HSE Sport Utility 4-Door
Warranty: No Engine: 4.4L 4394CC V8 GAS DOHC Naturally Aspirated
Vehicle Title: Clear Drive Type: 4WD
Fuel Type: Gasoline For Sale By: Dealer
Sub Model: HSE Doors: 4
Exterior Color: Gray Fuel: Gasoline
Interior Color: Black Drivetrain: 4WD

Detailed item info

Product Highlights
Video

