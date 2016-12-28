2007 BMW X3 3.0si Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview The 2007 BMW X3 comes with a silky smooth 3.0L in-line six-cylinder engine that makes 260-horsepower and 225 lb-ft or torque. The vehicle also comes with xDrive, which is the latest development in BMW’s AWD technology. it uses a servomotor to adjust the multi-disc clutch that splits the torque between the front and rear wheels, and in many circumstances the X3 feels just like a rear-wheel-drive vehicle. Reduced traction causes more power to be fed to the front, and the DSC traction-control can even reduce engine torque and brake individual wheels so that you can conquer most any hill. A standard push-button hill descent control can maneuver the X3 down steep or slippery hills with no driver throttle or braking input.The X3 has one and a half cubic feet less interior volume than the X5, and offers the usual mix of BMW austerity mixed with luxury. Options include such treats as xenon headlights, a six-speed automatic transmission, park assist, navigation, and a heated steering wheel. A Premium Package includes leather seats, auto-dimming mirrors, and Bluetooth. A Sport Package adds a stiffer suspension and larger wheels. The Cold Weather Package comes with front and rear heated seats, and headlight washers.



Product Highlights Video

