2007 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x4x LS Sport Utility 4-Door

| Year:
| 2007
| VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
| 1GNFK13037R342674
| Mileage:
| 110,000
| Transmission:
| Automatic
| Make:
| Chevrolet
| Body Type:
| SUV
| Model:
| Tahoe
| Warranty:
| Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
| Trim:
| 4x4x LS Sport Utility 4-Door
| Vehicle Title:
| Clear
| Engine:
| 5.3L 5328CC 325Cu. In. V8 GAS OHV Naturally Aspirated
| Options:
| Towing Package, 4-Wheel Drive, CD Player, Leather Seats
| Drive Type:
| 4WD
| Safety Features:
| Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Side Airbags
| Power Options:
| Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows
| Sub Model:
| LS
| Fuel Type:
| Gasoline
| Exterior Color:
| WHITE
| For Sale By:
| Dealer
| Interior Color:
| BLACK
| Disability Equipped:
| No
| Number of Cylinders:
| 8
