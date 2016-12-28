2007 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x4x LS Sport Utility 4-Door

December 28, 2016 admin eBay Motors 0

Item specifics

Condition: Seller Notes:
Used
Low miles compared to others on the market, Super Clean interior, clean body too, it has no scratches or dings. New carpet thought. Leather interior no wear and tears, looks like new. Services up to date; including tune up and manteniance record's available. Make a serious cash offer, dont loose this chance, not many around in this condition. Buyer is responsible for out of state taxes if buyer leaves in the State of Florida buyer must pay taxes and tag and title transfer on top of sale price
Year: 2007 VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 1GNFK13037R342674
Mileage: 110,000 Transmission: Automatic
Make: Chevrolet Body Type: SUV
Model: Tahoe Warranty: Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
Trim: 4x4x LS Sport Utility 4-Door Vehicle Title: Clear
Engine: 5.3L 5328CC 325Cu. In. V8 GAS OHV Naturally Aspirated Options: Towing Package, 4-Wheel Drive, CD Player, Leather Seats
Drive Type: 4WD Safety Features: Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Side Airbags
Power Options: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows Sub Model: LS
Fuel Type: Gasoline Exterior Color: WHITE
For Sale By: Dealer Interior Color: BLACK
Disability Equipped: No Number of Cylinders: 8
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*