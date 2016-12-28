2007 Ford Explorer XLT

Model Overview The 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is designed for those folks who want to seat five in comfort and have a pickup’s useful bed without having to go to a full-size truck.The base engine is a 210-horsepower V6 that is linked to a five-speed automatic transmission. Standard features, on the entry-level XLT trim on the entry-level include stability control, traction control, four-wheel ABS-equipped disc brakes, side air bags, a handy rear platform step, cruise control, a trip computer, keyless entry, air conditioning, a tiltable steering wheel with auxiliary controls, and power windows and mirrors. There is also a Sport Trac Limited that adds a seven-speaker stereo system, a six-way power driver seat, body-color bumpers, automatic headlights, fog lights, a leather covered steering wheel, and a power sliding rear window. Besides choosing from the XLT or Limited trim and selecting two- or four-wheel drive, the engine can be upgraded to a 292-horsepower 4.6L V8. This engine instills the Sport Trac with a character that makes it just one step removed from its brawny F-150 sibling.The 2006 Ford Explorer was revised, and the Sport Trac gets many of the benefits too. The Explorer’s chassis was lengthened by 16.8-inches giving the Sport Trac a long 130.5-inch wheelbase. Combine that with a frame that Ford claims is 444 percent stiffer and you get a new Sport Trac that is much more solid and rides considerably better than the 2005 version. The new independent rear suspension contributes to the fine ride.The Sport Trac’s pickup bed boasts a number of innovations. It is made of composite material, so rust is not a worry. It comes with a built-in bed liner, too, so scratches are a thing of the past. There is a large storage compartment in the front of the bed and two more in the rear by the taillights. It even has a lockable, waterproof tonneau cover to protect cargo.



