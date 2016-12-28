2007 Hummer H2 Base 4dr SUV 4WD

Model Overview The 2007 Hummer H2 continues to be built on the four-wheel-drive Chevy Tahoe platform, but with a heavier-duty frame and sturdier suspension components. Its high seating position and imposing stance has the tough-guy appeal of the H1, but with an MSRP that starts at $54,110. Two body styles are available: a sport utility body and what Hummer calls an SUT, or a sport-utility truck with an open-air 4×6-foot pickup-style bed.Even though the H1 and H2 share the same attitude, the H2 differs significantly from the original military-style H1 in many ways. It features an extensive list of luxury and comfort-oriented equipment. Leather front and rear heated seats are standard as are eight-way power adjustable seats. A standard driver information center monitors fuel economy, vehicle speed history and 23 different vehicle systems such as coolant and transmission temperature, and oil level and pressure. No fewer than six auxiliary 12-volt power outlets are standard throughout the cabin. Added sound insulation makes day-to-day use more comfortable.Remote keyless entry and dual-zone automatic climate control are standard, as is a Bose AM/FM stereo with CD and cassette player. OnStar with one year of service and XM satellite radio are included.Surprising to some is that the H2 is actually larger than the H1. Off-road capabilities are still impressive, as the H2 can ford 20 inches of water and climb over boulder size pavement chunks with its 10.5-inch ground clearance. The H2’s engine is a 325-horsepower 6.0L V8 that produces 365 ft-lbs of torque. It is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.Both the H2 and the H2 SUT are available in three grades: Base, Adventure, and Luxury. The Adventure includes an air compressor, air suspension, a first aid kit, rubber floor mats, a six-disc CD changer, a tool kit, a brush guard, and a roof rack. The Luxury trim adds carpeted floor mats, up-level leather seats, the CD changer and roof rack, and a number of chrome enhancements.New for 2007 is the Victory Red Special Edition, with body-color moldings, running boards, chrome wheels, a rear-vision system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, and a unique Victory Red color scheme.Hummer owners enjoy accessorizing their H2s with plenty of aggressive off-road appearance gear. GM will happily provide many of these from the factory, from the body-color grille, to black tail-lamp protectors, to no fewer than three assist step options. Light bars, wrap-around grilles, light bars and cargo roof racks are also available, in chrome or black.



Product Highlights Video

