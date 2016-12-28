2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500

December 28, 2016 admin eBay Motors 0

Item specifics

Condition: Seller Notes:
Used
EXCELLENT USED CONDITION
Year: 2007 VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 4JGBB75E57A252374
Mileage: 81,224 Transmission: Automatic
Make: Mercedes-Benz Body Type: SUV
Model: M-Class Warranty: Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
Trim: ML500 Vehicle Title: Clear
Engine: 5.0L V8 Options: 4-Wheel Drive, CD Player, Leather Seats, Sunroof
Drive Type: 4WD Safety Features: Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags
Power Options: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Seats Exterior Color: PEWTER
Fuel Type: Gasoline Interior Color: Black
For Sale By: Dealer Number of Cylinders: 8
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*