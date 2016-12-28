2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500

| Year:
| 2007
| VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
| 4JGBB75E57A252374
| Mileage:
| 81,224
| Transmission:
| Automatic
| Make:
| Mercedes-Benz
| Body Type:
| SUV
| Model:
| M-Class
| Warranty:
| Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty
| Trim:
| ML500
| Vehicle Title:
| Clear
| Engine:
| 5.0L V8
| Options:
| 4-Wheel Drive, CD Player, Leather Seats, Sunroof
| Drive Type:
| 4WD
| Safety Features:
| Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags
| Power Options:
| Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Seats
| Exterior Color:
| PEWTER
| Fuel Type:
| Gasoline
| Interior Color:
| Black
| For Sale By:
| Dealer
| Number of Cylinders:
| 8
