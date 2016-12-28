2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited

Model Overview The RAV4 offers two different engines, an in-line four-cylinder or V6, and both are available with either front-wheel drive or on-demand four-wheel drive.The available 3.5L V6 has an impressive 269 horsepower and 246 lb-ft of torque. The powerful V6 has variable valve timing for both intake and exhaust, to help optimize torque and fuel efficiency. The V6 is paired with a five-speed automatic transmission, can accelerate from 0-60 mph in less than 7 seconds, yet also gets an EPA fuel economy of up to 22 city, 29 highway. A 165-horsepower, 2.4L four-cylinder engine is standard on the RAV4, matched only to a four-speed automatic transmission.With the optional tow package, V6 models can tow a maximum of 3500 pounds.The available on-demand four-wheel-drive system seamlessly sends power between the front and rear wheels in the ratio needed. It also includes a locking mode for low-traction situations below 25 mph, such as through mud or deep snow.The RAV4 uses an advanced Electronic Power Steering (EPS) system instead of a hydraulic system. EPS allows more precise control, improves fuel economy, and interfaces with the standard stability control system. V6 models with third-row seating get Downhill Assist Control (DAC) and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), two electronic aids that help maintain control on steep grades, especially when in low-traction situations.Inside, the RAV4 features plenty of storage, with dual gloveboxes, a center console box, and a recessed rear compartment. The third-row seating, optional on base and Limited styles, folds completely flat into the cargo floor. On models without the optional third row of seating, there are two additional concealed compartments under the cargo area.Standard features on the base RAV4 include air conditioning, cruise control, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and keyless entry. Equipment on the Sport model includes larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, fog lights, roof rails, smoked headlamp trim, and heated power mirrors. The Limited adds a number of luxury amenities such as dual-zone climate control, a six-disc in-dash CD changer, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, but brings a chrome grille and 17-inch six-spoke alloys.Options on the Limited include leather-trimmed heated seats, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, and standout Blizzard White Pearl paint.



