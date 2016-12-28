2008 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4X4

Item specifics
|Condition:
|Used
|Year:
|2008
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|1GNFK16Y08R205887
|Mileage:
|179,650
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Make:
|Chevrolet
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Model:
|Suburban
|Fuel Type:
|Gasoline
|Trim:
|LTZ 4X4
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Engine:
|6L V8 16V
|Manufacturer Interior Color:
|Ebony
|Drive Type:
|4WD
|Manufacturer Exterior Color:
|Summit White
|Number of Doors:
|4 Doors
|Exterior Color:
|White
|Sub Model:
|LTZ ~ 4X4 ~ MONEY BACK GUARANTEE!!
|Interior Color:
|Black
|Options:
|4-Wheel Drive, CD Player, Leather Seats, Sunroof
|Number of Cylinders:
|8
|Safety Features:
|Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Power Options:
|Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Seats
