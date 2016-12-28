2008 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4X4

December 28, 2016 admin eBay Motors 0

Item specifics

Condition: Used Year: 2008
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 1GNFK16Y08R205887 Mileage: 179,650
Body Type: SUV Make: Chevrolet
Vehicle Title: Clear Model: Suburban
Fuel Type: Gasoline Trim: LTZ 4X4
For Sale By: Dealer Engine: 6L V8 16V
Manufacturer Interior Color: Ebony Drive Type: 4WD
Manufacturer Exterior Color: Summit White Number of Doors: 4 Doors
Exterior Color: White Sub Model: LTZ ~ 4X4 ~ MONEY BACK GUARANTEE!!
Interior Color: Black Options: 4-Wheel Drive, CD Player, Leather Seats, Sunroof
Number of Cylinders: 8 Safety Features: Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags
Transmission: Automatic Power Options: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Seats
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*