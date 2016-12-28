2008 Land Rover Other SE Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview The stylish 2008 LR2 looks every bit a boxy, off-road-ready Land Rover, yet it’s oriented more toward on-road performance than the larger LR3 and Range Rover, with a “permanent intelligent” all-wheel-drive system that improves on-road fuel economy versus full-time mechanical systems, and gradient release control, a system that maintains vehicle control on steep, slippery slopes.All LR2s come with a 230-horsepower, 3.2L in-line six-cylinder engine that’s nearly identical to that used in the Volvo XC90. It’s matched with a six-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift, which allows the driver to control shifts. In the LR2, the six can propel the LR2 to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds.The LR2’s interior has been designed to make the most of the space it has; like other vehicles in the Land Rover lineup, the LR2 has “stadium seating,” where back-seat passengers sit slightly higher than those in front, for a better view and improved legroom. There’s also a standard two-piece sunroof to give the cabin more of a sense of airiness. It has one of the most spacious cargo areas in its class, with 26.7 cubic feet found behind the rear seats and nearly 59 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.The LR2 rides on a fully independent suspension that’s tuned both for on-road performance and off-road ability. Electronic stability control, with roll stability control to help mitigate the chance of a rollover, is standard. Mud and snow tires are also standard.Both the SE and HSE trims that the LR2 is offered in come very well equipped, but the HSE adds such items as attractive 19-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlamps, heated side mirrors, an on-and-off-road navigation system, parking sensors, walnut wood trim, Bluetooth hands-free, and a 550-watt harman/kardon Logic7 audio system with six-disc changer and 14 speakers. Options on the HSE include an active locking rear differential, heated rear seats and washer jets, and a cooler box.



