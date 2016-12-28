2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class 08 ML350 ML Class 350 4Matic A…

Model Overview The family of Mercedes-Benz ML models, together referred to as the M-Class, cover a range of duties from family-hauling and cargo-hauling errands to moderate off-roading–all in comfort and luxury.The base ML350 has a 268-horsepower, 3.5L V6 engine, while the mid-range ML320 CDI has a 3.0L turbo diesel V6 that offers the power of a V8 with the fuel economy of a four-cylinder, according to Mercedes-Benz. At the top of the line is the ML63 AMG, with a powerful 503-horsepower, 6.3L AMG-built V8. Each model comes with a seven-speed automatic transmission.For 2008, the ML550 makes its debut, replacing the ML500. It comes with a 382-horsepower, 5.5L aluminum-block V8, plus a standard sunroof, exclusive AMG styling and 19-inch AMG wheels, and running boards.Both the V6 and V8 have variable valve timing, a tumble flap, and a two-stage intake manifold for good throttle response whether in stop-and-go traffic or passing at high speed. The ML550 can accelerate to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, according to the manufacturer.All M-Class models include the 4MATIC full-time four-wheel-drive system, which has a low range for off-roading. A sophisticated traction control system assists the drive system and incorporates a downhill speed regulator and hill-holder for stability on steep slopes with limited traction.The M-Class is built on a unibody platform and has an independent suspension–double-wishbone front suspension and four-link rear setup–for good, car-like handling and a smooth ride.Standard safety features on the ML include front side air bags, side curtain air bags that span all outboard occupants, active headrests to help prevent whiplash, and the PRE-SAFE system, which prepares safety systems for an anticipated crash.The M-Class has spacious seating for five adults, and the 60/40-split second row folds forward to expand the cargo area when needed. The stylish interior especially stands out for its available burl walnut or aluminum trim.Standard equipment includes dual-zone climate control, power front seats, cruise control, a power sunroof, a multi-function steering wheel, dual heated side mirrors, and a retractable cargo cover. The ML320 CDI has similar equipment to the ML350, but the ML550 adds heated front seats, larger front brake discs, burl walnut trim, running boards and a rain sensor. At the top of the line, the ML63 brings Airmatic suspension, huge 20-inch alloy wheels, an AMG Nappa leather interior with sport seats, burl walnut trim, and a CD changer.Major options through the line include the COMAND in-dash multi-media interface and navigation system, the height-adjustable Airmatic air suspension with active damping, a harmon/kardon Logic 7 sound system with auxiliary input, a rear-seat entertainment system, heated rear seats, an ambient lighting package, and bi-xenon headlamps that swivel to help illuminate into corners.



