2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML550

Item specifics

Condition: Used Year: 2008
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 4JGBB72E88A375737 Mileage: 88,967
Number of Cylinders: 8 Make: Mercedes-Benz
Transmission: Automatic Model: M-Class
Body Type: SUV Trim: ML550
Warranty: Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty Engine: 5.5L V8
Vehicle Title: Clear Drive Type: AWD
Options: 4-Wheel Drive, CD Player, Leather Seats, Sunroof Safety Features: Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags
Sub Model: AMG SPORT Power Options: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Seats
Exterior Color: Black Fuel Type: Gasoline
Interior Color: Tan For Sale By: Dealer
