2009 Ford Expedition XLT Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview The Ford Expedition comes in two sizes for 2009–standard-length, and the extended-length EL, which allows more cargo and seating space in the back. There are also four different models in each size, XLT, Eddie Bauer, Limited, and King Ranch, ranging from well-equipped to very luxurious. All four models are powered by a 5.4L Triton V8 making 300 hp and 365 ft-lb of torque. Power is put to the wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission, and all Expeditions are available with either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive.The four-wheel-drive system, one that’s oriented toward truck duty, has a low range and optional shift-on-the-fly capability; in low range, the electronic throttle recalibrates to allow more precise throttle control.The Expedition has a tough, fully-boxed frame for long-term durability in towing and hauling, yet also has an independent rear suspension, which gives it a better ride than many other truck-based SUVs. Variable boost power steering also improves maneuverability.The Expedition can tow up to 9,200 pounds, while the 6-speed automatic allows a taller top gear and improved fuel economy.Both standard and EL Expedition models have three rows of seating, and the second row is available either in a 40/20/40-split bench or two captain’s chairs. On the EL, the third row is not only roomier but easier to access, thanks to larger rear doors. Overall, the EL is nearly 15 inches longer than the standard-length model and rides on a wheelbase that’s a foot longer. The EL also has more cargo space behind the third row–24 cubic feet more than the standard-length.The Expedition has seat-mounted front side air bags plus head-protecting Safety Canopy side-curtain air bags with rollover detection for front and rear occupants. AdvanceTrac with RSC, an electronic stability control system, is standard across the model line as well.The XLT features an anti-theft system, auxiliary power outlet, steering wheel-mount audio and cruise controls, power heated mirrors, fog lamps rear air conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and more. The Eddie Bauer features unique paint and exterior trim, special badging, and a chrome-trimmed interior console. Both the Limited and King Ranch models are loaded with luxury features, but the King Ranch model, which slots above the Limited at the top of the range, provides additional luxury items inside, especially in the way of high-quality Chaparral leather seats and trim. Standout options include a rearview camera system, power-deploying running boards, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a navigation system, a power moonroof, a power liftgate system, power adjustable pedals, heated and cooled front seats, second-row captain’s chairs, and the power-folding third-row seat.



