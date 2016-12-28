2010 Audi Other Premium Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview There are three trim levels for the Q5, and they’re all powered by a 3.2-liter V6 with FSI direct injection, which is now standard on all gasoline-powered Audis, as-is the quattro permanent all-wheel drive system. The 6-speed automatic transmission has Tiptronic manual shifting as well as a sport program for a more aggressive driving style. The Servotronic steering system adapts with the speed of the car, with more assistance at lower speeds and a sportier feel at higher speeds. For higher performance driving, Audi drive select can be added to control suspension, steering, and transmission characteristics.As you would expect in a luxury crossover, safety features abound. Driver and passenger dual-stage and chest airbags are standard, as are head protection airbags that deploy in accordance with the rollover sensors. Audi’s ESP stabilization system uses ABS, electronic-brake force distribution, electronic differential locks and anti-slip regulation to keep the Q5 going in the direction the driver intended. And if you’ve got a roof full of gear on the way to the mountain or the lake, the ESP system adjusts for the higher center of gravity.All three trim levels — Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige — come with luxury features like heated power mirrors, rear LED lights, 12-way power front seats, multi-function steering wheel wrapped in leather, 3-zone climate control and wood inlays. The Q5 Premium Plus has Bluetooth and iPod integration, plus heated front seats. The Prestige adds side assist to notify the driver of vehicles in the Q5’s blind spot or fast approaching vehicles. It also has keyless entry and ignition as well as a Bang & Olufson sounds system. If that’s not enough, the Luxury package can be added to the Prestige for a leather instrument panel and ventilated, perforated seats. Either the Prestige or the Premium Plus models can add the S Line package, which ups the bling factor with 20-inch wheels, stylized front and rear bumpers, and high-pressure headlight washers.



