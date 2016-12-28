2010 BMW X3 xDrive30i Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview The 2010 BMW X3 comes with a silky smooth 3.0L inline 6-cylinder engine that makes 260-horsepower and 225 ft-lb of torque. The X3 also comes with xDrive, which is the latest development in BMW’s AWD technology. It uses a servomotor to adjust the multi-disc clutch that splits the torque between the front and rear wheels. Reduced traction causes more power to be fed to the front, and the DSC traction control can even reduce engine torque and brake individual wheels in order to conquer most any hill. A standard push-button hill descent control can maneuver the X3 down steep or slippery hills with no driver throttle or braking input.The X3 has only one and a half cubic feet less interior volume than the X5 and offers the usual combination of BMW austerity mixed with luxury. Options include Xenon headlights, a 6-speed automatic transmission, park assist, navigation and a heated steering wheel. A Premium Package includes leather seats, auto-dimming mirrors, and Bluetooth. A Sport Package adds a stiffer suspension and larger wheels. The Cold Weather Package comes with front and rear heated seats and headlight washers. And a Sport Activity Package includes 18-inch alloys, all-season tires, running boards and privacy glass, as well as a leather-wrapped steering wheel.



