2010 Cadillac Escalade Premium AWD

Item specifics
|Condition:
|Used
|Year:
|2010
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|1GYUKJEF2AR114930
|Mileage:
|99,792
|Number of Cylinders:
|8
|Make:
|Cadillac
|Transmission:
|Automatic
|Model:
|Escalade
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Trim:
|Premium AWD
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Engine:
|6.2L
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Drive Type:
|AWD
|Manufacturer Interior Color:
|Ebony/Ebony Accents
|Manufacturer Exterior Color:
|Black Raven
|Exterior Color:
|Black
|Number of Doors:
|4 Doors
|Interior Color:
|Black
