2010 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged Sport Utility 4-Door

Condition: Used Year: 2010
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): SALMF1E4XAA311506 Mileage: 89,383
Transmission: Automatic Make: Land Rover
Body Type: SUV Model: Range Rover
Warranty: Vehicle has an existing warranty Trim: Supercharged Sport Utility 4-Door
Vehicle Title: Clear Engine: 5.0L 5000CC V8 GAS DOHC Supercharged
Options: 4-Wheel Drive, CD Player, Leather Seats, Sunroof Drive Type: 4WD
Safety Features: Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags Power Options: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Seats
Exterior Color: White Fuel Type: Gasoline
Interior Color: White For Sale By: Dealer
Number of Cylinders: 8 Disability Equipped: No
