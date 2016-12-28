2010 Lexus RX 350 All Wheel Drive

Model Overview For 2010, Lexus introduces its third-generation RX luxury cross-over, a four-door, 5-seater that benefits from a host of thoughtful touches that set it apart from the crowd.The RX 350 is powered by a 4-cam, 3.5L V6 with Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i), which makes 275 horsepower. It is available in either front- or all-wheel drive, and the latter employs a limited-slip Active Torque Control differential with variable torque split for maximum traction. The RX puts its power to the wheels through a 6-speed automatic with sport-shift and snow modes. The FWD RX 350 is rated at 18 mpg city / 25 mpg highway and is classified as an Ultra-Low Emission Vehicle (ULEV II).Exterior styling is mildly different in the latest RX, as Lexus saw no need to revolutionize its popular SUV. The RX expands in all directions by about an inch, which translates to slightly improved spaciousness in the passenger compartment. Suspension is independent all around, and the progressive electronic power steering system is speed-sensing for enhanced control. The AWD model has a towing capacity of 3,500 pounds when properly equipped. But for the number of wheels that drive them, the FWD and AWD RX models come identically equipped. Standard features include fog lamps, heated mirrors, cruise control, power windows, an AM/FM CD changer stereo, dual-zone climate control, maple or walnut wood trim, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, 10-way adjustable driver’s seat, and reclining, sliding rear seats with a 40/20/40 split.Options abound on the RX, and it’s not hard to outfit the SUV with luxury features usually reserved for sedans costing two or three times as much. Popular amenities include heated and cool perforated leather seating, power moonroof, and a memory system for seating, mirrors, climate control and steering wheel position. On the gizmo side, dynamic radar cruise control adjusts the RX’s speed based on surrounding traffic, a Heads-up Display projects speed, audio, and more on the windshield before the driver, and HDD Navigation with voice commands gets you where you need to go. A unique feature of the navigation system is the new Remote Touch, an ergonomically designed controller that gives the user command of the RX’s many navigation features. An LCD display completes the package, and will also display video from the back-up camera, if so equipped. Safety features set the RX apart, and standard are 4-wheel anti-lock brakes with brake assist and electronic brakeforce distribution, stability and traction control, driver and passenger front, side seat-mounted, and side curtain airbags, as well as side curtain and side seat-mounted airbags for rear passengers. Available safety features include Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM), which integrates braking, steering, and stability and traction control to help keep the RX planted in turns, as well as Pre-Collision, a feature of the Heads-up Display that radar-senses the possibility of an accident and prepares the vehicle by pre-tensioning the seat belts and applying the brakes.



