2011 Ford Escape XLT XLT Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview The Ford Escape is available in three trims: the base XLS, the workhorse XLT and the more luxurious Limited. The base engine is 2.5L Duratec 4-cylinder that makes 171 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. Also available is a 3.0L Duratec V6 engine making 240 horsepower and 223 pound-feet of torque. All models, including the Hybrid, offer a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard with the 4-cylinder engine. A 6-speed automatic transmission is standard on all V6 engines and available with the 4-cylinder.The Escape Hybrid powertrain includes a 2.5L Duratec gasoline 4-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine. The combination delivers 177 horsepower and 136 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain also incorporates electronic throttle control (ETC), which replaces the manual linkage between accelerator and throttle with a control unit that calculates the optimal throttle position from a number of sensors. It is available in either front wheel drive or 4-wheel driveStandard safety features include front side-impact airbags, AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control, Ford’s Safety Canopy (a side curtain air bag technology), SecuriCode keyless entry and a tire pressure monitoring system. The base XLS comes with a minimal amount of standard comfort features, but they do include keyless entry and power doors, mirrors and windows. Major options on the Escape include larger 17-inch wheels, a 320-watt audiophile sound system, Sirius satellite radio, a DVD-based navigation system, leather-trimmed power seats, a power moonroof, a roof rack, ambient lighting, steering wheel audio controls, auxiliary audio input jack and a 110V AC power outlet on the Hybrid model. Limited and Hybrid Limited trims come equipped with an abundance of luxury and convenience features. Highlights on the Limited include leather upholstery, upgraded sound system, chrome trim and bezels inside, fog lamps, and bright machined-aluminum wheels. The Hybrid includes dual-zone automatic climate control, eco-friendly fabric, fog lamps and unique alloy wheels.



