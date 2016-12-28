2011 GMC Yukon AWD 4dr 1500 Denali

Item specifics

Condition: Used Year: 2011
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 1GKS2MEF2BR180446 Mileage: 126,961
Body Type: SUV Make: GMC
Warranty: Unspecified Model: Yukon
Vehicle Title: Clear Trim: AWD 4dr 1500 Denali
Options: Sunroof, Leather, Compact Disc Safety Features: Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Side Airbag
Sub Model: AWD 4dr 1500 Denali Power Options: Air Conditioning, Power Windows
Exterior Color: Black Fuel Type: Flex Fuel Vehicle
Interior Color: Ebony For Sale By: Dealer
Number of Cylinders: 8 Doors: 4
Transmission: Manual Engine Description: 6.2L V8 OHV 16V
