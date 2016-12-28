2011 GMC Yukon AWD 4dr 1500 Denali

Item specifics
|Condition:
|Used
|Year:
|2011
|VIN (Vehicle Identification Number):
|1GKS2MEF2BR180446
|Mileage:
|126,961
|Body Type:
|SUV
|Make:
|GMC
|Warranty:
|Unspecified
|Model:
|Yukon
|Vehicle Title:
|Clear
|Trim:
|AWD 4dr 1500 Denali
|Options:
|Sunroof, Leather, Compact Disc
|Safety Features:
|Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Side Airbag
|Sub Model:
|AWD 4dr 1500 Denali
|Power Options:
|Air Conditioning, Power Windows
|Exterior Color:
|Black
|Fuel Type:
|Flex Fuel Vehicle
|Interior Color:
|Ebony
|For Sale By:
|Dealer
|Number of Cylinders:
|8
|Doors:
|4
|Transmission:
|Manual
|Engine Description:
|6.2L V8 OHV 16V
Leave a Reply