2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview The 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be available in three trims: the base Laredo, the Limited and the luxurious Overland. All feature a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 DOHC engine that makes 280 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The all-new flexible-fuel engine features variable-valve timing and is available with a 5-speed automatic transmission. All three trims are available with either 4-wheel drive or rear wheel drive. An optional Hemi V8 engine is available across the lineup. New independent front and multi-link rear suspension systems and a new body structure have increased the Grand Cherokee’s torsional stiffness by almost 150%. Jeep’s new Quadra-Lift air suspension, capable of lifting the vehicle 4.5 inches for more off-road ground clearance, and Selec-Terrain traction control systems are available on 4-wheel drive trims only. Standard safety equipment across the lineup includes 4-wheel antilock disc brakes, active head restraints, a full array of airbags, including full-length side-curtain and seat-mounted side thorax air bags, electronic stability control, electronic roll mitigation, hill-start assist, auto-on headlights, trailer-sway control and tire pressure monitoring system. A collision preventing blind-spot/rear cross-path detection system is available, as is an adaptive cruise control with Forward Collision Warning. Standard equipment on the base Laredo includes keyless start, 17-inch aluminum wheels, fog lamps, dual-zone air-conditioning, power driver’s seat with lumbar, power accessories, privacy glass, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with controls, an anti-theft system, satellite radio, MP3 player and an auxiliary power outlet.The Limited trim adds upgraded 18-inch aluminum wheels, a leather interior with heated seats and memory. The panoramic sunroof is an upgrade, as is a premium sound system with hard disk storage. Safety and convenience are enhanced with a rear parking aid, integrated turn signal mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, HID headlights, Comfort enhancements include climate control, electrochromic rearview mirror, cargo shade and heated rear seatsThe range-topping Overland gets standard navigation, 20-inch aluminum wheels, Nappa leather inside, a wood/leather steering wheel. It also gains a remote trunk release and a power liftgateOptions available across the lineup include a Hemi V8 engine, entertainment system, aluminum painted wheels, a full-size spare, SIRIUS Backseat TV and UConnect hands-free telephone. An optional towing package allows for a maximum towing capacity of 7,400 lbs. A power/tilting sunroof is available on the Limited and the Overland.



