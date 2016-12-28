2011 Land Rover Range Rover 4WD 4dr HSE

Model Overview The Range Rover comes powered by one of two direct-injection engines. HSE and HSE Lux models utilize a 375-horsepower, 5.0L V8, while the SC models get a 510-horsepower, 5.0L V8. Both engines are shared with Jaguar but tweaked for the Land Rover and are mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission and 4-wheel-drive system. Both engines feature variable camshaft timing that enhances performance, optimizes emissions and provides respectable fuel consumption. The HSE can get to 60 mph in just 7.2 seconds, while the SC can make the same dash in 5.9 seconds. Inside, the Range Rover makes use of a 12-inch thin-film display screen with virtual dials and displays. A touch-screen system commands navigation, audio, and entertainment functions from the center console. The cabin is trimmed in satin black and a range of natural wood veneers, which complements acres of soft leather upholstery.The Adaptive Dynamics suspension system assures good ride comfort on the road–also allowing soft or firm damper settings–while the Terrain Response system, which customizes the way the suspension and 4-wheel-drive system respond to a particular terrain adds sure-footedness. Newly added to the system this year is hill hold assist, which prevents the vehicle from rolling from a stop while on a grade. Big 4-piston ventilated brakes are complemented with anti-lock braking with brake assist on the standard HSE, while the Supercharged model gets upgraded Brembo brakes. Terrain Response still allows the driver to dial in the respective type of off-road terrain and have the suspension and 4-wheel-drive system change its settings to suit. The “sand launch control” feature keeps wheels from digging in the sand, while rock-crawl mode helps uncontrolled rolling and Gradient Release Control does a better job of moderating speed downhill. Safety-oriented extras on the 2011 Range Rover include a blind spot monitoring system, Automatic High Beam Assist, adaptive cruise control and a surround camera system.Standard features are vast. The Range Rover comes with virtually every feature that’s standard or optional in lesser luxury vehicles, including bi-xenon headlamps, a heated windshield, rain-sensing wipers, voice recognition, tri-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and a 710-watt harman/kardon audio system with 14 speakers. The Range Rover also includes a Portable Audio interface for USB sticks or iPods, along with HD Radio compatibility. Supercharged models, in addition to the performance upgrades, get adaptive front lighting, LED brake and turn signals, a diamond mesh grille, stainless steel pedals, upgraded leather and a luggage net, among other items. Top options on the Range Rover are aimed at spicing up this luxury SUV’s appearance even more. Highlights include special woods such as Ash Burl or Prussian Blue Burr Maple Wood, special paint hues like Mica Pearl, or showy 20-inch polished wheels. Reclining rear seats are now optional in HSE Lux and Supercharged models, as is a 1200-watt, 19-speaker harman/kardon stereo system.A new Autobiography Black edition celebrates the 40th anniversary of Land Rover and adds Barolo Black exterior paint, 20-inch aluminum wheels and unique exterior accents. Inside, a host of luxury features, including special upholstery with embossed headrests, wood veneer throughout and illuminated doorsills. Heated and ventilated reclining rear seats are included in the package.



