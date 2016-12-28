2011 Lexus GX Base Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview The 2011 Lexus GX 460 comes in two trims–Base and Premium. Both share the 4.6-liter V8 engine with variable valve timing and 6-speed automatic transmission. An Eco indicator light in the speedometer lets drivers know when they’re getting the best gas mileage–a combined 17 mph, according to the EPA.The GX 460 has body-on-frame construction and a limited-slip differential, which helps it achieve usable ruggedness and the quiet cabin Lexus is known for. It also uses the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System to adjust automatically to the terrain. An Adaptable Variable Suspension also works to keep the suspension at the preferred firmness, no matter what the driving conditions. Downhill Assist Control helps with braking and Hill Assist Control helps keep the GX from slipping backward when you take your foot from the brake to apply it to the gas pedal. Optionally, Crawl Control can be added for maneuvering over very difficult terrain at low speeds.The interior features perforated leather seats with wood trim, which can be upgraded to semi-aniline leather trim. Front seats are 10-way adjustable with heat and ventilation, with the Lexus Memory System for the driver’s seat. The 40/20/40 second-row seat can slide and the power third-row seat can fold itself flat into the cargo floor for extra space. The second-row seats are available as heated seats on the base model; it’s standard equipment on the Premium.A backup camera comes standard; as does a first-aid kit. The GX comes with power everything, including adjustable steering wheel with cruise control, audio controls and a voice command button for the optional navigation system. The 9-speaker standard audio system has an in-dash 6-disc CD changer, MP3 playback and a USB input, iPod connectivity and streaming audio via Bluetooth. The Premium model adds a heated steering wheel, headlight cleaner, adaptive front lighting, rear air conditioning and a wood-trimmed steering wheel and shift knob. If the standard list of gadgetry doesn’t satisfy your high-tech needs, Lexus is happy to offer more. The base model’s options list offers HID headlights, park assist, navigation, a Mark Levinson sound system with 17 speakers, a pre-collision system with dynamic radar cruise control and crawl control, rear seat entertainment system and 3-zone climate control. The Premium model offers a wide-view front and side monitor with not only the dynamic radar and crawl control but also driver attention monitor, lane departure alert and intelligent high beam.



Product Highlights Video

