2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 11 GL550 AMG GL Class 550 SUV

Model Overview The GL-Class came to be in 2007 in the form of the GL450, and was based on the decades-old squared-off G-Class SUV. The GL retains much of the off-road capabilities of the military-style G-wagon, but adds third-row seating, more creature comforts, and 500 more pounds of towing capability. The GL-Class has grown from one model to three, including an ultra-luxury edition and a low-emissions diesel.Mercedes-Benz’ BlueTEC 3.0L V6 diesel engine puts out 210 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. The BlueTEC achieves 50-state emissions certification by cleaning the diesel emissions at the rear of the car using a combination of particulate filters and a urea additive Mercedes-Benz calls “AdBlue.” The GL450 has a 4.6L V8 making 335 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. The GL550 features a 5.5L V8 that produces 382 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. All three models have a 7-speed automatic transmission, full-time 4-wheel drive, electronic brake assist, adaptive variable suspension, stability control, traction control, tire pressure monitoring and automatic load leveling.Many of the features that are standard on the GL550 are options on the two other variants, such as leather seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, navigation system and electronic parking aid. All GLs have airbags all around, the PRE-SAFE system, keyless entry, alarm system and vehicle theft tracking. The GL350 and GL450 both have an 8-speaker CD/MP3 stereo and halogen headlights. The GL550 upgrades these to standard harman/kardon 11-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with SIRIUS satellite radio, burl walnut trim and adaptive headlights. Premium packages, available on the GL350 and GL450 bring popular options to the lower trims. The Premium packages, for example, add an auto-dimming mirror, COMAND navigation system, a stereo with hard disk drive, power-folding mirrors, a power-liftgate and SIRIUS satellite radio. A rear-seat DVD entertainment system is an option for all three GLs.The options list for the GL550 is pretty short, as it already comes standard with all of the options available for the GL350 and GL450. Active ventilated front seats are available as are rear heated seats, heated steering wheel and Parktronic park-assist and blind spot assist. Birch trim is available over walnut and a chrome trim package.



