2011 Mercedes-Benz Other 4Matic Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview All GLK-Class models come in GLK350 trim and include a 268-horsepower, 3.5L V6 and 7-speed automatic transmission. The base GLK350 comes with rear-wheel drive, but 4MATIC full-time 4-wheel drive is available. Performance is impressive: zero to 60 mph in about 6.5 seconds, and the top speed is 143 mph. The GLK-Class is intended primarily for on-road duty, with a 4-wheel independent suspension that’s tuned for a sporty feel on the road; but it does have the ground clearance and skid plates for modest off-roading. The 4MATIC system reverts to sending 55 percent of engine torque to the rear wheels under normal conditions and works with the stability control system to help maintain traction and stability.The cabin of the GLK-Class was designed to provide a high level of adjustability for the driver, with a comfortable position possible for those 6-feet or taller, according to the automaker. In back, head restraints can be adjusted for height and tilt and legroom and headroom are adequate for adults. The back seats can be folded forward to increase the cargo area from 23.3 cubic feet up to 54.7 cubic feet and a total of nearly 66 inches of length, for large items. The cargo area also includes coat hooks, bag hooks, a light and an extra power outlet. With an overall length of just 178 inches and an upright seating position, the GLK-Class is very maneuverable in city driving and easy to park thanks to the boxy design. And despite the shape, the GLK-Class has the best aerodynamics among SUVs, according to Mercedes-Benz, which helps cut wind noise at highway speeds. Standard features on the GLK-Class include dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, power front seats, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity and an 8-speaker MP3-compatible CD sound system with weather band and an auxiliary input. 19-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels are standard, though flashier 20-inch seven-spoke wheels are available. Real Sienna Pine wood trim is also included. As is expected from Mercedes-Benz, safety features are abundant. Front side airbags, head-protecting curtain bags, knee airbags, pelvic airbags and active front head restraints are all on the list of those offered on the GLK-Class, as are anti-lock brakes with Brake Assist and electronic stability control with a trailer stabilization function.A number of option packages group extras together. Among the most noteworthy are the Premium Package, combining a Panorama sunroof, satellite and HD radio and a power liftgate; a Lighting Package, bringing bi-xenon headlamps with adaptive lighting, corner-illuminating fog lamps and LED tail lamps. The Multimedia Package includes a navigation system, 600-watt harman/kardon surround sound system, a 7-inch display, a 6-GB music hard drive and a voice-control interface. Standalone options include heated seats, a Parktronic parking aid, running boards and a rear-seat entertainment system. The AMG Sport Package is new for 2011, which features special AMG styled bumpers, 20-inch wheels, aluminum roof rails and LED daytime running lights.



Product Highlights Video

