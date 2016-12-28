2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited

Condition: Used Year: 2012
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 1C4HJWFG2CL277050 Mileage: 88,506
Transmission: Automatic Make: Jeep
Body Type: SUV Model: Wrangler
Warranty: Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty Trim: Rubicon Unlimited
Vehicle Title: Clear Engine: 3.6L
Options: 4-Wheel Drive, CD Player, Convertible, Leather Seats Drive Type: 4WD
Safety Features: Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag Power Options: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows
Sub Model: Rubicon Unlimited Fuel Type: Gasoline
Exterior Color: Black For Sale By: Dealer
Interior Color: Brown Disability Equipped: No
Number of Cylinders: 6
