2012 Jeep Wrangler Sahara

Model Overview The Wrangler and its 4-door sibling, the Wrangler Unlimited, come in four trim levels for 2012, and they all have the new 3.6L V6 engine. The new engine makes 202 hp at 5200 rpm and 237 lb-ft of torque. All Wrangler models have a 6-speed manual transmission as standard equipment, and a 5-speed automatic as optional.All Wrangler models also come with electronic stability control, a full-size spare tire, and shift-on-the-fly 4-wheel drive; the Sahara and Rubicon models add traction control. All models also share new Dana solid front axles and heavy-duty rear axles. Every 2012 Wrangler’s interior features cloth-wrapped bucket seats with driver height-adjustment, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, temperature and compass gauge, cruise control and an anti-theft engine immobilizer. The next step up, the Sahara trim receives heated power mirrors, power windows and remote keyless entry. The suspension is a heavy-duty type and the wheels are 18-inch aluminum. A standard 3-piece hard top is also included that comes with a rear wiper, defroster and tinted windows.The Arctic Wrangler gets performance suspension, 17-inch semi-gloss aluminum wheels, a 3-piece body-colored hard top, fender flares, side steps, deep-tinted windows and a chrome and leather-wrapped shift knob.The Rubicon is the Wrangler’s factory off-road model. Mechanically, the Rubicon is fitted with Tru-Lok front and rear axles, Dana heavy-duty axles, an electronic sway bar disconnect and 4:1 Rock-Trac 4-wheel drive system. Inside and out, the Rubicon is fairly subdued, and the interior is intended to be more functional than luxurious, with cloth seat trim and a basic AM/FM/CD stereo.The options list however, is broad enough to configure Wranglers any way the buyer wants, ranging from a 30GB media center stereo that includes a 6.5-inch touch screen, navigation and a USB port, Katzkin 2-tone leather seats, remote start and a trailering upgrade package.



