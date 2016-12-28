2012 Land Rover LR4 HSE Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview The LR4 comes in three trim levels, base, HSE and LUX. The sole engine, a 5.0L V8, has 375 hp on tap and 375 lb-ft of torque, with a ZF 6-speed transmission and full-time 4-wheel drive with locking center differential. This combo gets the 5800 lb LR4 from 0 to 60 mph in a surprising 7.7 seconds.The standard electronic air suspension not only improves handling at high or low speeds, but it can be used to raise the LR4 as much as 2.15 inches to clear obstacles, or lower by 2 inches for loading. When carrying a heavy load, like towing a trailer, the suspension keeps the ride height constant. Terrain Response, standard on the LR4, allows the driver to select settings for gravel, grass, sand or pavement using a convenient dial. A ‘sand launch control’ feature helps keep the wheels from spinning when starting from a dead stop or when increased control is needed in low-speed driving. So-called ‘Hill Descent Control with Gradient Release’ gives the LR4 its extraordinary off-road abilities. Hill Descent Control helps drivers take very steep descents by controlling speed, transmission and wheel slip. The LR4 also features dynamic stability control and trailer stability assist.Of course, Land Rover wants to keep everyone safe while they’re testing out these off-road capabilities–or just driving to work. Roll stability control is standard, along with air bags for every row of passengers. Vision Assist provides 5 digital cameras for almost 360 degrees of visibility while parking or driving off-road. The cameras can be used to accurately line up hitch and trailer, as well. Standard interior features include push-button start, a multi-function steering wheel, dual climate control, electric parking brake and stadium seating for five or seven passengers. Leather seating and wood trim are optional. A harman/kardon sound system with iPod interface and touch-screen controls is also standard. The HSE model adds navigation, a 10-disc CD changer audio system, a rear-view camera, front park distance control, power-folding mirrors and passive keyless entry.The LUX model adds automatic climate control, premium leather seating, xenon HID headlamps, a center console cooler, a high-powered stereo, 16 speakers, seat and mirror memory and parking assist.There are a few option packages available as well. A rear entertainment package adds 2 8-inch video screens, a DVD changer and wireless headphones for rear passengers. A heavy-duty package provides an active locking differential and full-size spare. SIRIUS satellite radio and black lacquer wood trim are also available.



