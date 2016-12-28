2012 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview The Land Rover Range Rover comes in four trims: HSE, HSE Lux, Supercharged and Autobiography. The HSE models feature a naturally aspirated aluminum 5.0L V8 that makes 375 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. The Supercharged version of the same engine produces 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. The Range Rover uses a 6-speed automatic transmission and permanent 4-wheel drive with Electronic Traction Control for optimum handling on the commute or off the trail.The computer-controlled electronic suspension has several available modes– the suspension can be lowered for improved passenger and cargo access or raised for improved off-road ability. The Terrain Response system works with the engine, transmission, differential, suspension and handling systems to maximize control. The Range Rover has five settings that can be selected by the driver for different terrain types. The General setting will cover almost all everyday driving, but Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts, Sand and Rock Crawl settings are available when the going gets tough.If the going gets very tough, the Range Rover can utilize anti-lock brakes, electronic brake distribution, emergency brake assist, stability control, understeer control, rear brake boost, cornering brake control, roll stability control, hill descent control and gradient release control to help the driver pilot the vehicle. Nine airbags are present, including one for the driver’s knee. A collapsible steering column and an inertia switch that unlocks the doors, turns on the hazard lights and shuts off the fuel pump reduces the risk for injury in the event of a collision.The Range Rover is more than just safety, however–the Range Rover comes with a 14- speaker sound system, a navigation system, leather-wrapped multifunction, heated steering wheel and leather heated front and rear seats. The HSE Lux steps it up with power-folding, auto-dimming electric mirrors and perforated leather seats with heating and cooling functions, among other upgrades. For audiophiles, Land Rover offers an optional and very impressive 1200 watt, 19 speaker harman/kardon audio system. The Supercharged Range Rover is similarly equipped to the HSE luxury but comes with bigger brakes, rain sensing and automatic headlights, 20-inch wheels and active suspension. The Autobiography edition has the best of everything, including the supercharged engine and all of the impressive technology standard on the Supercharged Range Rover. Leather lines the entire cabin, including around the center vents and on the bindings of the floor mats. Even the headliner is leather. This whole scheme is available in additional colors, including dual-tone combinations.



