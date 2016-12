2013 Ford Expedition Limited Sport Utility 4-Door

Model Overview The Expedition comes in standard-length and extended-length EL from. Four different trims are available: XLT, Limited and King Ranch. All Expeditions are powered by a 5.4L Triton V8 engine with flex-fuel capability and 3-valve variable cam timing technology. The engine can deliver 310 horsepower at 5100 rpm and 365 pound-feet of torque at 3600 rpm. The sole transmission is a 6-speed automatic and both rear-wheel and 4-wheel drive are available. The Expedition has a tough, fully boxed frame for long-term durability in towing and hauling. It also has an independent rear suspension, which helps give it a better ride than many other truck-based SUVs. Variable boost power steering also improves maneuverability. The 6-speed automatic transmission, with a wider gear ratio, has smaller steps between gears than the commonly used 4-speed automatic and offers improved shift quality, faster acceleration and improved fuel economy. Ford’s exclusive AdvanceTrac with RSC is now joined by standard Trailer Sway Control and the two systems work together to detect trailer sway and apply precise braking or reduce engine torque as needed. The Expedition can tow up to 9,200 pounds when properly equipped. Both standard and EL Expedition models feature three rows of seating and the second row is available either in a 40/20/40-split bench or two captain’s chairs. On the EL, the third row is not only roomier but easier to access, thanks to large rear doors. Both rows of seats fold flat with the touch of a button. The EL is nearly 15 inches longer than the standard-length model and rides on a wheelbase that is a foot longer. This translates into even more cargo space than the standard-length model.Standard safety equipment includes seat-mounted front side air bags with head-protecting Safety Canopy side-curtain air bags. These features are part of Ford’s Personal Safety System, which includes seat belt pre-tensioners, load limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing, SecuriLock Passive Anti-Theft System, Ford’s SOS Post Crash Alert System, tire pressure monitoring system and traction control.Standard equipment for 2013 includes an anti-theft perimeter alarm system and second-row heated seats.The XLT trim includes cruise control, power heated mirrors, AM/FM single CD/MP3 player, audio input jack and auxiliary power outlet. The Limited trim adds as standard rain-sensing wipers, remote trunk release, power-folding mirrors, rear parking aid, power lift gate, backup camera, chrome wheels and passenger lumbar. On the King Ranch, standard equipment includes woodgrain interior trim and other luxury interior features, including high-quality Chaparral leather seats and trim. Standout options across the lineup include a navigation system, power moonroof, second-row captain’s chairs, Ford’s SYNC system, illuminated entry with approach lamps, rear-seat DVD system and Power Code remote start.