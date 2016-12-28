2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Sport Utility 4-Door

Condition: Used Year: 2013
VIN (Vehicle Identification Number): 1C4BJWEGXDL551281 Mileage: 76,050
Body Type: SUV Make: Jeep
Warranty: Vehicle does NOT have an existing warranty Model: Wrangler
Vehicle Title: Clear Trim: Unlimited Sahara Sport Utility 4-Door
Options: 4-Wheel Drive Engine: See Description
Safety Features: Anti-lock Brakes Drive Type: 4WD
Power Options: Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control Fuel Type: Gasoline
Sub Model: UNLTD SAHARA 4X4 HARD TOP NAV For Sale By: Dealer
Exterior Color: Black Number Of Doors: 4
Interior Color: Black Inspection: Vehicle has been inspected
Number of Cylinders: 6 CALL NOW: 832-378-0575
Transmission: Manual

Model Overview
The Wrangler and its 4-door sibling, the Wrangler Unlimited, come in four trim levels for 2013, all with a 3.6L V6 engine. The engine makes 202 hp at 5200 rpm and 237 lb-ft of torque. All Wrangler models have a 6-speed manual transmission as standard equipment, while a 5-speed automatic is optional.All Wrangler models also come with electronic stability control, a full-size spare tire and shift-on-the-fly 4-wheel drive; the Sahara and Rubicon models add traction control. All models also share new Dana solid front axles and heavy-duty rear axles, ensuring that the Wrangler will keep moving over obstacles that would stop other off-roaders.Every 2013 Wrangler’s interior features cloth-wrapped bucket seats with driver height-adjustment, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, temperature and compass gauge, cruise control and an anti-theft engine immobilizer. The Sahara trim receives heated power mirrors, power windows and remote keyless entry. The suspension is a heavy-duty type and the wheels are 18-inch aluminum. A standard 3-piece hard top is also included that comes with a rear wiper, defroster and tinted windows.The Arctic Wrangler gets performance suspension, 17-inch semi-gloss aluminum wheels, a 3-piece body-colored hard top, fender flares, side steps, deep-tinted windows and a chrome and leather-wrapped shift knob.The Rubicon is the Wrangler’s factory off-road model. Mechanically, the Rubicon is fitted with Tru-Lok front and rear axles, Dana heavy-duty axles, an electronic sway bar disconnect and 4:1 Rock-Trac 4-wheel drive system. Inside and out, the Rubicon is fairly subdued, and the interior is intended to be more functional than luxurious, with cloth seat trim and a basic AM/FM/CD stereo.The options list however, is broad enough to configure Wranglers any way the buyer wants, ranging from a 30GB media center stereo that includes a 6.5-inch touch screen, navigation and a USB port, Katzkin 2-tone leather seats, remote start and a trailering upgrade package.
