2013 Land Rover Range Rover Prestige Premium

Model Overview The Evoque caters to a decidedly more eco-conscious customer base than traditional Range Rover buyers. Even so, the Evoque still possesses the chops to keep up when the road gets rough. Based on the LR2 platform, the Evoque comes in two different configurations: a 5-passenger wagon with either 2 or 4 doors. Styling is edgy and aggressive, but it’s clearly a Range Rover from front to back, with characteristic styling touches at the headlamps, grille and taillamps.A 240-hp 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine is the only available powerplant for 2013, but it’s a capable one, making 251 lb-ft of torque while still achieving 19 mpg city and 28 mpg highway–more than anything else in the Range Rover stable. The engine features twin turbochargers and direct injection, and it’s capable of propelling the Evoque from 0-60 in 7.1 seconds.A 6-speed automatic is the only available transmission, coupled to a Haldex full-time all-wheel-drive system. Land Rover says the Evoque is designed to be able to ford water up to 19.7 inches deep without hesitation, and ground clearance comes in at 8.7 inches. The Terrain Response system is standard, which automatically provides several settings for different traction situations, ranging from loose gravel to deep snow.Safety features include anti-lock brakes, an anti-skid system, traction control, side curtain airbags and front-side airbags.Three trims are available for 2013: the base level, known as Pure; the sporty Dynamic, and the top level Prestige. All are available in both Plus and Premium levels. All models come equipped with power options, as well as Bluetooth an USB interface. A fixed Panoramic roof is also available, as well as an 8-inch touch screen control and display interface. The Pure comes with automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, illuminated door panels, Oxford leather steering wheel and push-button start. Upgrading to the Dynamic adds a power tailgate, adaptive Xenon headlamps with LED running lights and auto leveling system, and fog lamps. The Prestige adds all the same niceties as the Dynamic, but with several different interior trim options, including to woodgrain trim finishes.An optional Vision Assist Package includes Xenon HID headlamps (on models not already equipped), and comes with automatic high beam assist, a surround camera system with towing assist and blind spot monitoring.



